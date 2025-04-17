Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Given New $154.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at UBS Group from $176.00 to $154.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CLX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.83.

Clorox Stock Performance

Clorox stock traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $140.19. 375,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,287. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.79. Clorox has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $171.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Clorox will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clorox

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,041,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Clorox by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,361,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,163,000 after purchasing an additional 585,526 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Clorox by 549.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 542,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,144,000 after purchasing an additional 459,203 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 187.9% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 698,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,508,000 after buying an additional 456,114 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 570,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,655,000 after buying an additional 346,449 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

