Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Announces $0.05 Dividend

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0526 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 44.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLV opened at $5.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average is $5.49. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $6.30.

About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.