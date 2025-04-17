Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, a growth of 53.2% from the March 15th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Coeptis Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ COEP traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 68,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,989. The company has a market cap of $33.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of -0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average is $7.16. Coeptis Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $13.70.
Coeptis Therapeutics Company Profile
