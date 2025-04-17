Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $2,681,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,043.54. This represents a 96.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brian Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 3rd, Brian Armstrong sold 15,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.53, for a total transaction of $2,527,950.00.

On Tuesday, March 25th, Brian Armstrong sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total transaction of $1,981,500.00.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.26, for a total value of $6,881,500.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.99, for a total value of $6,774,750.00.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ COIN opened at $172.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.35. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.58 and a 1 year high of $349.75. The firm has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 3.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 20.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $328.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $280.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.74.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 168.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,089 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 16,363 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,550 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the third quarter valued at about $3,866,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 219.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,648 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $9,558,000 after buying an additional 36,843 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

