Coleford Investment Management Ltd. Invests $11.51 Million in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Coleford Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 214,903 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $11,514,000. Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for 3.0% of Coleford Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 38,283.3% in the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 476,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,586,000 after buying an additional 475,479 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,095,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,839,000 after acquiring an additional 77,820 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. 49.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Cibc World Mkts downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $47.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $43.68 and a 1 year high of $57.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.64.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.7415 per share. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 83.05%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.