Coleford Investment Management Ltd. Invests $13.48 Million in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Coleford Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 253,707 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $13,477,000. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for approximately 3.6% of Coleford Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 43,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 280.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 210,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,206,000 after acquiring an additional 155,197 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 158.4% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 205,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,936,000 after purchasing an additional 125,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TD shares. StockNews.com cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of TD opened at $60.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.20. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $51.25 and a 52-week high of $64.91.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.7278 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 85.59%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

