Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,644,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,747 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 288,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,903,000 after buying an additional 21,862 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% during the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 43,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.67.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:CL opened at $93.48 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $85.32 and a 12-month high of $109.30. The firm has a market cap of $75.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.53.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 59.09%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

