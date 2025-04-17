Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Rating Lowered to “Underweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $31.00 price objective on the cable giant’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $37.00.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $33.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $126.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Comcast has a 52 week low of $32.20 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.43.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,835,226,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $743,681,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 147.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 24,086,671 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $895,499,000 after acquiring an additional 14,369,056 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 141,680,277 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,317,167,000 after acquiring an additional 11,255,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 55,334.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 8,273,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $345,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258,128 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

