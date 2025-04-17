Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Stock Position Boosted by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 55.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,077 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 399,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,085,000 after purchasing an additional 62,187 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 22,790 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,285,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,048,000 after buying an additional 618,096 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 135,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 15,834 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $558,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG stock opened at $24.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.27. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.06 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.03.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.90.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

