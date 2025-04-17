Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,510,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,899 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Conduent were worth $10,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in Conduent by 288.7% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conduent during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Conduent in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Conduent during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Price Performance

NASDAQ CNDT opened at $2.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.68. The stock has a market cap of $334.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Conduent Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $4.90.

Conduent Profile

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Conduent had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.39%. Analysts forecast that Conduent Incorporated will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

