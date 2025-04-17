Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a drop of 48.8% from the March 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 593,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.7 %

OTCMKTS CTTAY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $7.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.77.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTTAY shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.