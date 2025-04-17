Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Corbion Stock Performance

Shares of CSNVY remained flat at $18.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 222. Corbion has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $28.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.82.

Get Corbion alerts:

About Corbion

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Corbion N.V. provides lactic acid and lactic acid derivatives, other ferment, functional enzyme blends, minerals, vitamins, and algae ingredients worldwide. It offers ingredient solutions for the food, home and personal care, animal nutrition, supplements, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and bioplastics markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Corbion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.