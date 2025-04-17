Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Corbion Stock Performance
Shares of CSNVY remained flat at $18.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 222. Corbion has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $28.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.82.
About Corbion
