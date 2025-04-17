Cormark Estimates Calibre Mining’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:CXB)

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Calibre Mining in a report issued on Tuesday, April 15th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Calibre Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Calibre Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Ventum Financial set a C$3.30 target price on shares of Calibre Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.40 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.56.

TSE CXB opened at C$3.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.53 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.70. Calibre Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.73 and a twelve month high of C$3.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.63.

Calibre Mining Corp is a multi-asset gold producer with a portfolio of exploration and development opportunities in Nicaragua. Its project includes Pavon Gold Project, Borosi Gold Project, IamGold and Santa Rita. The company has only one revenue stream, being the sale of refined gold from its operations in Nicaragua.

