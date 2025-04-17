Cornerstone Enterprises LLC Has $10.08 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cornerstone Enterprises LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 6.1% of Cornerstone Enterprises LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cornerstone Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,383,677,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 248,416,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,025,322,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100,902 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 66,050,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,503,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042,271 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20,990.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,186,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 29,866,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,792,317,000 after buying an additional 4,694,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $153.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $207.05.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $229.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alphabet from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $5,153,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,717,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,917,877.76. This trade represents a 1.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total value of $270,787.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,606,723.84. This represents a 6.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,663 shares of company stock worth $20,286,447. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

