Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.13.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Corteva from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Corteva to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 26,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,692,934.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,257.78. The trade was a 70.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $59.26 on Friday. Corteva has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $66.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

