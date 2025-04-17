Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC

Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,934 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 3.0% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $38,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 1,344 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Farringdon Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,108,000. MSH Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,470,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 38,633 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,398,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 84,274 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $77,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $967.75 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $702.00 and a one year high of $1,078.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $978.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $950.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $429.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $63.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.02 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 32.31%. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,050.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Cfra Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,150.00 to $1,045.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,024.03.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.56, for a total value of $830,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,926.72. The trade was a 11.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.00, for a total value of $3,351,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,242,687. This represents a 8.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,215,915. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

