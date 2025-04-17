Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Sold by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,528,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,385,000 after buying an additional 1,318,754 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Coterra Energy by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,467,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,965 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,096,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,528,000 after acquiring an additional 96,059 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,808,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,834,000 after purchasing an additional 845,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,232,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,166 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $25.65 on Thursday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $29.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.28%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Coterra Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Coterra Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael D. Deshazer sold 35,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $941,735.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,617.40. This trade represents a 21.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 25,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $748,572.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,114 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,856.26. This represents a 19.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.