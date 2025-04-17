Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Trading Up 3.2% – Here’s Why

Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.75 and last traded at $46.75. 150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.28.

The firm has a market cap of $166.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.46. Crawford United had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $37.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.50 million.

Crawford United Company Profile

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty industrial products in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Commercial Air Handling Equipment; and Industrial and Transportation Products. The Commercial Air Handling segment designs, manufactures, and installs large-scale commercial, institutional, and industrial custom air handling solutions to health care, education, pharmaceutical, and industrial manufacturing markets under the FactoryBilt and SiteBilt brand names.

