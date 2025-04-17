CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires 315 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total value of $4,913,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,015 shares in the company, valued at $11,242,209.70. The trade was a 30.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 3.6 %

MPWR opened at $524.86 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $438.86 and a 52-week high of $959.64. The stock has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $599.40 and a 200 day moving average of $662.57.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 80.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $844.50.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

