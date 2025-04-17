CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires 5,968 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,968 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 405,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,869,000 after purchasing an additional 88,034 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Melia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 441,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,912,000 after buying an additional 53,367 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $48.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12 and a beta of -0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.31. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $44.31 and a twelve month high of $58.54.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.5407 dividend. This represents a $6.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.49.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Featured Stories

