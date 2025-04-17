CreativeOne Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000.

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of CLIP opened at $100.23 on Thursday. Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $100.02 and a 52-week high of $100.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.27.

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (CLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive 1-3 month US T-Bill – USD index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a time to maturity of one to three months. CLIP was launched on Jun 20, 2023 and is managed by Global X.

