CreativeOne Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 27,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 82,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Price Performance

BATS:MLN opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.77. VanEck Long Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $16.08 and a 12-month high of $18.34.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

