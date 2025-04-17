CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys 17,801 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR – Free Report) by 111.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,801 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GAPR. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,323,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,712,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,769,000 after buying an additional 109,672 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,957,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at $662,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $35.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.34. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April has a 12-month low of $33.73 and a 12-month high of $38.27. The firm has a market cap of $180.80 million, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.37.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (GAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

