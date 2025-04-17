CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys 722 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 23,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $38.85 on Thursday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March has a 52 week low of $35.75 and a 52 week high of $41.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.98. The stock has a market cap of $576.20 million, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.41.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

