CreativeOne Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC decreased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,139 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $158,285,000. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 1,338,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,520,000 after purchasing an additional 84,052 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,326,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,985,000 after acquiring an additional 358,868 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,048,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,071,000 after purchasing an additional 22,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,032,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,120,000 after buying an additional 39,106 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FIXD stock opened at $43.48 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $46.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.57.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

