CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $182.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.50. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $165.72 and a 1-year high of $222.64.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.3176 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

