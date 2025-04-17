CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 75.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 49.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 66,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,559,000 after acquiring an additional 22,130 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 101.4% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $227,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $197.39 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $168.49 and a 12 month high of $229.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.88.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.