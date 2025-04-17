CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 8,361 Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APO. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APO stock opened at $125.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $71.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.11 and a 1 year high of $189.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.31%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $214.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Apollo Global Management from $191.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $177.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $791,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 377,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,697,517.92. This trade represents a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lb 2018 Gst Trust acquired 607,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.39 per share, with a total value of $67,694,487.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 621,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,257,178.06. This represents a 4,331.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

