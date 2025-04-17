Critical Comparison: Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT) versus GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH)

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aeries Technology and GBT Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeries Technology $70.85 million 0.45 $15.66 million $1.62 0.44 GBT Technologies $1.20 billion 0.00 -$17.76 million N/A N/A

Aeries Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GBT Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Aeries Technology and GBT Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeries Technology 23.81% -2,170.47% 33.11% GBT Technologies N/A -51.73% 16,949.53%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

99.2% of Aeries Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 76.9% of Aeries Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 67.9% of GBT Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Aeries Technology has a beta of -0.67, indicating that its share price is 167% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GBT Technologies has a beta of -0.15, indicating that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aeries Technology beats GBT Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aeries Technology

(Get Free Report)

Aeries Technology, Inc. operates as a professional services and consulting partner in the North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers management consultancy services for private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, including software solutions, product management, IT infrastructure, information and cyber security, ERP and CRM platform management, business process management, and digital transformation services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About GBT Technologies

(Get Free Report)

GBT Technologies Inc. develops Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies. The company's technologies include wireless mesh network technology platform and fixed solutions. It also develops intelligent human body vitals devices, asset-tracking IoT, and wireless mesh networks. The company also offers IT consulting services; and sells electronic products. The company was formerly known as Gopher Protocol Inc. and changed its name to GBT Technologies Inc. in August 2019. GBT Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

