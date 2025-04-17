CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Sold by Anchor Investment Management LLC

Anchor Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the third quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 510.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in CSW Industrials by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.97, for a total transaction of $289,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,584,514.56. This trade represents a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Swartz sold 200 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.10, for a total transaction of $57,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,702.90. The trade was a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,631 shares of company stock worth $2,551,912. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSWI stock opened at $295.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.93. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 0.88. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.49 and a 12-month high of $436.50.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 15.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

CSWI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $362.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on CSW Industrials from $364.00 to $313.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.50.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

