CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) SVP Sells $278,649.99 in Stock

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) SVP Luke Alverson sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.21, for a total transaction of $278,649.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,351,973.13. This trade represents a 6.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Luke Alverson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 17th, Luke Alverson sold 1,100 shares of CSW Industrials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.12, for a total value of $321,332.00.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $295.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $296.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.93. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.49 and a 1-year high of $436.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 0.88.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 15.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $362.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on CSW Industrials from $364.00 to $313.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSW Industrials

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 526.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 510.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

