Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stake Boosted by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 81.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,242,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,087,000 after purchasing an additional 67,266 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Cummins by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 81,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 233,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,017,000 after buying an additional 99,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Cummins by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 157,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,876,000 after buying an additional 6,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMI. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $310.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Cummins from $420.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Cummins from $407.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cummins from $408.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $360.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $346.00.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI opened at $281.05 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $260.02 and a one year high of $387.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $330.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. Cummins had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Cummins’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

