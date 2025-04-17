Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Curis from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st.

Get Curis alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CRIS

Curis Price Performance

Shares of CRIS opened at $1.29 on Monday. Curis has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $16.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 3.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.48.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.11. Curis had a negative net margin of 443.35% and a negative return on equity of 923.37%. The business had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 million. Analysts anticipate that Curis will post -7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curis

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Curis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curis by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 12,287 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Curis by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 59,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Curis by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 17,820 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Curis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $607,000. Institutional investors own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

About Curis

(Get Free Report)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, which is in a Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm expansion trial in patients with relapsed or refractory, or R/R, AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.