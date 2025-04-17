CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $414.29.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $445.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 11.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,612,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CyberArk Software by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,020,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CYBR opened at $331.30 on Friday. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $223.41 and a 12 month high of $421.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $353.71 and its 200-day moving average is $331.43. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.90 and a beta of 1.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

