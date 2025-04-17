CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $414.29.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $445.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.
Shares of CYBR opened at $331.30 on Friday. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $223.41 and a 12 month high of $421.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $353.71 and its 200-day moving average is $331.43. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.90 and a beta of 1.00.
CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.
