CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Lowered to $380.00 at Morgan Stanley

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $390.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on CyberArk Software from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stephens started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $475.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.29.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CYBR

CyberArk Software Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $331.30 on Wednesday. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $223.41 and a 52 week high of $421.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $353.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.43. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.90 and a beta of 1.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thoma Bravo L.P. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth $380,637,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth about $203,375,000. Nepsis Inc. boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 882.4% in the 4th quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 562,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,339,000 after purchasing an additional 505,088 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,603,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,287,000 after buying an additional 391,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 508,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,614,000 after buying an additional 336,462 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.