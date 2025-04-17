DA Davidson Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Stock Price

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by DA Davidson from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Progress Software’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

PRGS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Progress Software from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $56.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.76. Progress Software has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $70.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.85.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $238.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.64 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 41.56%. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Progress Software news, insider Ian Pitt sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $39,571.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,163.93. The trade was a 7.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $56,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,303 shares in the company, valued at $242,000.72. This represents a 18.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,193 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 19.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Progress Software by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 2,620.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 47,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 45,499 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 17.7% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the fourth quarter valued at $7,966,000.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

