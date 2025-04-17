DA Davidson Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Stock Price

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by DA Davidson from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Vertex’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VERX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Vertex from $64.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vertex from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Vertex from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Vertex from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Vertex in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.91.

Shares of VERX opened at $38.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.33, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.80. Vertex has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $60.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $178.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.90 million. Vertex had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 24.92%. On average, analysts predict that Vertex will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Bryan T.R. Rowland sold 43,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $1,555,343.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 132 shares in the company, valued at $4,749.36. This trade represents a 99.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl sold 53,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $3,041,052.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,229,257 shares in the company, valued at $69,428,435.36. This represents a 4.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Vertex by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,361,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,447,000 after buying an additional 363,595 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 582,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,424,000 after acquiring an additional 29,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,121,000 after purchasing an additional 37,592 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 17.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,690,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,444,000 after purchasing an additional 253,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex by 29.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 933,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,932,000 after purchasing an additional 211,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

