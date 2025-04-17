DA Davidson Lowers NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target to $180.00

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for NICE’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.53 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.90 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NICE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on NICE from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on NICE from $286.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on NICE from $279.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down previously from $215.00) on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NICE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.71.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $150.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05. NICE has a 12 month low of $137.19 and a 12 month high of $235.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.18 and a 200-day moving average of $167.67.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.71). NICE had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $721.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.47 million. Analysts predict that NICE will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in NICE during the fourth quarter worth $313,808,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter worth $70,465,000. New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter worth $54,980,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in NICE by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 606,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,981,000 after buying an additional 296,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in NICE in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,792,000. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

