Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.74 and last traded at $16.65, with a volume of 243912 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on DANOY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Danone to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Danone from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Danone from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Danone from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danone has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Danone alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DANOY

Danone Trading Up 1.3 %

About Danone

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.91.

(Get Free Report)

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Ukraine, North America, China, North Asia, the Oceania, Latin America, rest of Asia, Africa, Turkey, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company operates through Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.