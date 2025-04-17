De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Trading 17.5% Higher – Here’s Why

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 17.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 133 ($1.76) and last traded at GBX 131.57 ($1.74). Approximately 51,964,477 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3,925% from the average daily volume of 1,290,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112 ($1.48).

De La Rue Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,110.34, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 118.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 108.53. The firm has a market cap of £249.75 million, a PE ratio of -12.44, a PEG ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.37.

About De La Rue

