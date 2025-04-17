Dean Investment Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 328,573 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,334 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 804.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 836.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Solution LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP James L. Veler, Jr. sold 13,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $149,944.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 9,034 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $100,187.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,014.75. The trade was a 18.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,164 shares of company stock worth $411,122 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

VIAV opened at $9.90 on Thursday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Argus increased their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

