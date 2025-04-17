Dean Investment Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 652.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BJ shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.82.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total transaction of $1,270,960.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,924.09. This trade represents a 32.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 14,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $1,669,546.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,113 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,933.32. This represents a 35.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 326,405 shares of company stock valued at $37,201,232 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

NYSE BJ opened at $116.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.20. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.81 and a 1 year high of $121.10.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 2.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

