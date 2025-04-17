Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $4.14 Million Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $4,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in Raymond James by 176.7% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Raymond James by 1,142.1% in the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Raymond James by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Price Performance

Shares of RJF stock opened at $132.26 on Thursday. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $104.24 and a twelve month high of $174.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.18. The company has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.31. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RJF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Raymond James from $176.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Raymond James from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.27.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

