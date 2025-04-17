Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $4.38 Million Stock Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 58.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,644 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,650 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $4,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Maximus during the fourth quarter worth $71,443,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Maximus by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 882,953 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,912,000 after acquiring an additional 377,705 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Maximus by 1,319.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 224,267 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,742,000 after acquiring an additional 208,463 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,548,284 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $488,829,000 after acquiring an additional 205,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Maximus by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 551,146 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,143,000 after purchasing an additional 167,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMS opened at $67.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.68. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.77 and a 1-year high of $93.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.22. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 5.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

MMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Maximus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

In other Maximus news, Director Jan Madsen sold 2,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $165,144.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,347.87. This trade represents a 11.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $988,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,512 shares in the company, valued at $171,167.68. This represents a 85.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

