Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $5.61 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Dean Investment Associates LLC decreased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 0.8% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $5,032,910,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,212,546,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 21,394.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,039,862 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $793,486,000 after buying an additional 2,030,372 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,763,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,251,142,000 after acquiring an additional 875,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Home Depot by 559.5% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,032,082 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $387,706,000 after acquiring an additional 875,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. HSBC raised Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.08.

Home Depot Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $346.23 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.77 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The company has a market cap of $344.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $395.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.66%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

