Dean Investment Associates LLC Raises Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth $158,232,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1,431.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,408,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185,932 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,348,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 809.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 545,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,355,000 after purchasing an additional 485,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,206,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000,000 after purchasing an additional 420,605 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised CenterPoint Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Guggenheim cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.46.

Shares of CNP opened at $36.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.52. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $37.70. The company has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.35%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

