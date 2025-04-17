Dean Investment Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Dean Investment Associates LLC cut its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up approximately 0.9% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Invst LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $2,012,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.7% during the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 23,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 2,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.87.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $120.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $125.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.34 and a 200 day moving average of $114.01. The firm has a market cap of $93.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 9.50%. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

