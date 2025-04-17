Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 865 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up about 1.1% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $7,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. HSBC upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.50 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.88.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.17, for a total transaction of $243,643.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,759,534.93. This trade represents a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 13,061 shares of company stock worth $2,373,424 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $151.33 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.12 and a 1-year high of $216.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $59.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.51.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.55%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

