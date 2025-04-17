Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Stock Price Up 18.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN – Get Free Report) traded up 18.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 141,514 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 139,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
Defense Metals Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98.
Defense Metals Company Profile
Defense Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It has 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 4,244 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Defense Metals
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Defense Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defense Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.