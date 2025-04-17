Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading 0.8% Higher – Here’s Why

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $84.35 and last traded at $84.05. 1,060,948 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 10,342,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.41.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The stock has a market cap of $59.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $86,386.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,168.92. The trade was a 2.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,600. This represents a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 62.4% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at $3,099,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

